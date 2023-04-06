CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023 _____ 733 FPUS55 KVEF 060827 ZFPVEF Zone Forecast Product for Nevada National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 126 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-061100- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 126 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 34 to 44. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 56. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 56 to 63. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 56. $$ CAZ521-061100- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 126 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 48. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 58 to 63. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 68. Lows 44 to 49. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61. $$ CAZ520-061100- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 126 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. East winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Highs 72 to 75. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows 50 to 53. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72. $$ CAZ522-061100- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 126 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains... around 50 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...around 79 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...around 57 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...around 86 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...around 61 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs around 67 in the mountains...around 89 at Furnace Creek. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72 in the mountains...around 94 at Furnace Creek. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54 in the mountains... around 70 at Furnace Creek. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76 in the mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54 in the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 76 in the mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69 in the mountains...around 92 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-061100- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 126 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 76. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 79. Lows 52 to 55. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 89. Lows around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 60. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 79. $$ CAZ524-061100- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 126 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. North winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 72 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 81. Lows 55 to 58. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows 59 to 62. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 63. Highs around 91. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 61. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 83. $$ CAZ525-526-061100- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 126 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley...around 68 near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms... 71 to 74 around Yucca Valley...around 75 near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 85 in Twentynine Palms...around 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs around 95 in Twentynine Palms...around 87 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89 in Twentynine Palms...around 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. $$

_____