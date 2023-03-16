CA Forecast for Saturday, March 18, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Partly sunny, chilly;48;18;ESE;6;61%;0%;5 Arcata;Increasing clouds;55;39;ENE;6;83%;8%;3 Auburn;Increasing clouds;63;43;NE;7;57%;9%;4 Avalon;Rather cloudy, cool;61;49;WNW;6;77%;3%;2 Bakersfield;Mostly cloudy;69;46;ENE;6;61%;10%;4 Beale AFB;Increasing clouds;67;42;ENE;6;59%;9%;4 Big Bear City;Partly sunny, chilly;44;24;ENE;8;52%;26%;7 Bishop;Cool with some sun;58;29;W;7;37%;9%;6 Blue Canyon;Turning cloudy;49;36;ESE;5;46%;8%;5 Blythe;Partly sunny;75;48;NNE;10;29%;0%;6 Burbank;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;48;SE;6;67%;4%;5 Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;63;44;WNW;8;68%;4%;3 Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;48;NW;7;74%;2%;4 Campo;Periods of sun, cold;57;35;NE;4;57%;25%;7 Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;62;45;NW;7;75%;2%;5 Chico;Becoming cloudy;67;41;ENE;6;56%;11%;5 China Lake;Partly sunny, cool;67;38;ESE;7;32%;5%;6 Chino;Cool with some sun;65;45;WNW;7;65%;4%;6 Concord;Mostly cloudy;66;42;WSW;6;64%;6%;4 Corona;Clouds and sun;68;45;S;6;65%;3%;6 Crescent City;Increasing clouds;52;39;SE;7;77%;8%;3 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;67;42;ENE;8;35%;0%;6 Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, cool;65;32;E;8;47%;0%;6 El Centro;Partly sunny, cool;76;52;NNE;7;30%;0%;6 Eureka;Increasing clouds;53;40;ENE;6;86%;8%;3 Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;67;40;W;6;66%;6%;4 Fresno;Clouds and sun;69;46;NNW;5;58%;17%;5 Fullerton;Mostly cloudy;68;48;SW;5;66%;4%;5 Hanford;Partly sunny;68;44;NW;5;65%;15%;5 Hawthorne;Rather cloudy;63;51;SW;6;68%;4%;5 Hayward;Mostly cloudy;65;44;WNW;6;68%;6%;4 Imperial;Partly sunny, cool;76;52;NNE;7;30%;0%;6 Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;60;48;NNW;7;76%;0%;5 Lancaster;Partly sunny;65;34;ESE;8;47%;0%;6 Lemoore Nas;Clouds and sun;68;42;NW;7;61%;10%;5 Lincoln;Increasing clouds;67;43;ENE;7;62%;9%;4 Livermore;Mostly cloudy;66;42;SW;7;67%;8%;4 Lompoc;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;44;N;7;78%;5%;2 Long Beach;Mostly cloudy;67;49;WSW;6;66%;4%;3 Los Alamitos;Mostly cloudy;65;48;WSW;6;70%;4%;3 Los Angeles;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;47;S;6;69%;5%;5 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;47;S;6;69%;5%;5 Madera;Partly sunny;68;43;NNW;5;64%;13%;5 Mammoth;Partly sunny, chilly;46;18;SSW;6;71%;0%;5 Marysville;Increasing clouds;67;42;WNW;6;60%;9%;4 Mather AFB;Turning out cloudy;66;42;NNW;7;64%;9%;4 Merced;Partly sunny;68;42;NW;6;64%;12%;5 Merced (airport);Partly sunny;68;42;NW;6;64%;12%;5 Miramar Mcas;Rather cloudy;63;45;NNW;7;72%;1%;4 Modesto;Increasing clouds;65;43;NW;5;66%;11%;4 Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;65;45;WNW;6;66%;7%;4 Mojave;Clouds and sun, cool;63;35;N;9;44%;2%;6 Montague;Increasing clouds;50;24;E;6;71%;12%;4 Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;62;45;SSE;6;69%;5%;3 Mount Shasta;Overcast and cool;51;27;ESE;4;59%;16%;3 Napa County;Mostly cloudy;65;40;WNW;6;67%;5%;4 Needles;Mostly sunny, cool;70;49;NNW;11;29%;1%;6 North Island;Rather cloudy, cool;60;50;NNW;7;75%;25%;3 Oakland;Mostly cloudy;62;46;W;7;71%;7%;4 Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;62;45;NW;7;75%;2%;5 Ontario;Cool with some sun;65;45;WNW;7;65%;4%;6 Oroville;Thickening clouds;68;43;ENE;7;54%;10%;4 Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;58;46;W;8;80%;4%;5 Palm Springs;Partly sunny, cool;76;57;NNW;6;27%;0%;6 Palmdale;Partly sunny, cool;65;38;ESE;9;44%;0%;6 Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy;66;39;W;5;70%;8%;4 Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy, cool;59;43;NW;8;78%;4%;4 Porterville;Clouds and sun;68;44;SE;6;63%;18%;6 Ramona;Partly sunny;66;38;N;7;64%;2%;6 Redding;Thickening clouds;66;39;NNE;6;49%;15%;4 Riverside;Clouds and sun;68;44;SW;6;59%;3%;6 Riverside March;Periods of sun;67;40;NW;6;59%;4%;6 Sacramento;Turning out cloudy;66;42;W;7;65%;9%;4 Sacramento International;Turning cloudy;67;44;W;7;61%;8%;4 Salinas;Mostly cloudy;67;44;SE;9;66%;7%;4 San Bernardino;Partly sunny;68;45;N;6;58%;3%;6 San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;65;46;WSW;7;67%;6%;4 San Diego;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;50;NNW;7;70%;1%;3 San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;45;NW;6;72%;0%;5 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;48;NNW;6;71%;1%;5 San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;60;47;W;8;73%;6%;4 San Jose;Considerable clouds;65;45;NNE;7;67%;7%;4 San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;46;NE;6;72%;7%;4 San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;48;NW;8;78%;26%;4 Sandberg;Breezy and cool;56;41;N;15;46%;5%;5 Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;47;WNW;6;69%;5%;3 Santa Barbara;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;46;N;7;70%;6%;3 Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;44;NNE;7;74%;7%;4 Santa Monica;Rather cloudy, cool;61;47;S;6;78%;4%;5 Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy;67;39;WNW;6;72%;4%;4 Santa Ynez;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;43;NNE;7;72%;7%;4 Santee;Mostly cloudy;68;44;NNW;6;66%;1%;5 South Lake Tahoe;Turning out cloudy;45;25;SSE;7;53%;1%;5 Stockton;Clouding up;67;42;WNW;5;65%;9%;4 Thermal;Partly sunny, cool;77;51;NNE;6;28%;0%;6 Truckee-Tahoe;Increasing clouds;46;21;SE;6;58%;1%;5 Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, cool;69;46;NNW;7;27%;1%;6 Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;67;40;SW;4;62%;5%;4 Vacaville;Considerable clouds;66;41;W;7;62%;8%;4 Van Nuys;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;48;SW;6;68%;5%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy, cool;57;44;N;8;79%;5%;2 Victorville;Partly sunny, cool;64;34;E;9;45%;2%;6 Visalia;Partly sunny;68;45;NW;5;67%;17%;5 Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;65;42;E;6;72%;7%;4 _____