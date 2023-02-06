CA Forecast for Tuesday, February 7, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Partly sunny;50;22;WSW;7;59%;59%;3 Arcata;A shower in the p.m.;58;41;N;5;75%;73%;2 Auburn;Mostly cloudy;57;38;NE;5;63%;6%;2 Avalon;Sunshine;69;56;NW;8;45%;0%;4 Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;61;38;SE;5;66%;0%;4 Beale AFB;Clouds and sun;57;36;NE;6;67%;5%;2 Big Bear City;Sunny, but chilly;42;16;NNE;8;40%;1%;4 Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;56;26;NW;7;39%;0%;4 Blue Canyon;Not as cool;55;24;ENE;5;48%;9%;2 Blythe;Sunny and nice;69;41;N;11;27%;0%;4 Burbank;Abundant sunshine;73;47;NE;6;27%;0%;4 Camarillo;Breezy in the a.m.;72;45;NE;12;30%;0%;4 Camp Pendleton;Sunny;67;44;NE;8;47%;0%;4 Campo;Very windy, sunny;59;40;ENE;22;30%;0%;4 Carlsbad;Plenty of sunshine;69;37;NE;7;45%;0%;4 Chico;Clouds and sun;57;36;NE;6;67%;7%;3 China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;63;33;WNW;6;26%;0%;4 Chino;Plenty of sunshine;70;44;NNE;7;28%;1%;4 Concord;Partly sunny;59;38;WNW;5;62%;0%;3 Corona;Breezy in the a.m.;73;40;E;12;26%;0%;4 Crescent City;A shower in the p.m.;54;40;NNE;9;79%;77%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Sunshine;62;39;W;6;26%;0%;4 Edwards AFB;Plenty of sun;60;30;N;7;34%;0%;4 El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;70;39;WNW;8;24%;0%;4 Eureka;A shower in the p.m.;57;43;N;5;75%;73%;2 Fairfield;Partly sunny;60;36;NNW;5;65%;0%;3 Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;60;38;NNW;4;64%;2%;3 Fullerton;Sunshine and nice;76;45;ENE;6;29%;0%;4 Hanford;Mostly sunny;59;36;NNW;4;72%;2%;4 Hawthorne;Sunshine;72;48;NE;6;34%;0%;4 Hayward;Partly sunny;60;38;NE;6;66%;1%;3 Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;70;39;WNW;8;24%;0%;4 Imperial Beach;Sunny and warmer;72;47;ENE;10;38%;0%;4 Lancaster;Sunny;64;34;NNW;9;32%;0%;4 Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;60;33;NW;5;63%;0%;4 Lincoln;Partly sunny;58;35;NE;6;68%;5%;2 Livermore;Partly sunny;59;36;WSW;7;63%;1%;3 Lompoc;Plenty of sunshine;64;37;NE;8;57%;0%;4 Long Beach;Sunshine;72;45;ENE;6;36%;0%;4 Los Alamitos;Sunshine;72;44;ENE;6;36%;0%;4 Los Angeles;Sunshine and nice;72;48;NNE;6;30%;1%;4 Los Angeles Downtown;Sunshine and nice;72;48;NNE;6;30%;1%;4 Madera;Mostly sunny;59;36;NNW;5;73%;2%;3 Mammoth;Partly sunny;50;25;WSW;7;62%;53%;2 Marysville;Periods of sun;57;35;NNE;6;67%;6%;2 Mather AFB;Partial sunshine;58;35;N;6;70%;2%;3 Merced;Plenty of sun;58;36;NNW;5;69%;2%;3 Merced (airport);Plenty of sun;58;36;NNW;5;69%;2%;3 Miramar Mcas;Sunny and warmer;70;41;ENE;8;32%;0%;4 Modesto;Mostly sunny;58;36;NNW;5;70%;2%;3 Moffett Nas;Partial sunshine;60;40;NNW;6;65%;1%;3 Mojave;Plenty of sun;61;38;NNW;8;29%;1%;4 Montague;Mostly cloudy;54;29;WNW;8;61%;55%;3 Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;59;41;E;6;59%;1%;2 Mount Shasta;Not as cool;53;28;NW;4;53%;53%;2 Napa County;Sun and some clouds;59;37;NNW;5;67%;0%;3 Needles;Sunny and windy;65;44;NNW;19;25%;1%;4 North Island;Sunny and milder;69;45;NE;8;41%;0%;4 Oakland;Sun and some clouds;58;41;N;6;69%;1%;3 Oceanside;Plenty of sunshine;69;37;NE;7;45%;0%;4 Ontario;Plenty of sunshine;70;44;NNE;7;28%;1%;4 Oroville;Partly sunny;58;39;ENE;6;64%;6%;2 Oxnard;Sunny and milder;67;46;NE;11;40%;0%;4 Palm Springs;Sunny and pleasant;69;41;NNW;7;24%;0%;4 Palmdale;Sunny;61;33;SSE;9;32%;0%;4 Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;59;32;ENE;5;66%;0%;4 Point Mugu;Breezy in the a.m.;68;46;NE;12;38%;0%;4 Porterville;Sunny and warmer;60;36;SE;5;72%;2%;4 Ramona;Breezy in the a.m.;69;36;E;12;31%;0%;4 Redding;Partly sunny;59;33;NNE;5;54%;14%;3 Riverside;Sunny and nice;71;42;NE;10;27%;0%;4 Riverside March;Sunny;68;36;ENE;8;33%;1%;4 Sacramento;Partial sunshine;58;35;NNW;5;70%;2%;3 Sacramento International;Partial sunshine;58;35;NNW;5;69%;2%;3 Salinas;Mostly cloudy;62;40;ESE;6;59%;0%;3 San Bernardino;Sunny and nice;69;45;NE;10;29%;0%;4 San Carlos;Sun and some clouds;60;41;NNW;6;70%;1%;3 San Diego;Plenty of sunshine;70;46;NE;8;39%;0%;4 San Diego Brown;Plenty of sunshine;70;43;E;6;32%;0%;4 San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sunshine;72;43;ENE;7;31%;0%;4 San Francisco;Partly sunny;58;43;N;7;72%;1%;3 San Jose;Partly sunny;62;38;NNE;5;62%;1%;3 San Luis Obispo;Plenty of sunshine;65;40;NE;6;61%;0%;4 San Nicolas Island;Sunny and breezy;64;52;NW;14;55%;1%;4 Sandberg;Milder;54;42;NNE;13;31%;0%;4 Santa Ana;Sunny and beautiful;74;45;E;8;27%;1%;4 Santa Barbara;Plenty of sun;66;40;NE;6;51%;1%;4 Santa Maria;Plenty of sunshine;63;36;ENE;5;60%;0%;4 Santa Monica;Sunshine;69;46;NNE;6;38%;0%;4 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;62;35;NNE;6;70%;0%;3 Santa Ynez;Plenty of sun;68;34;NE;6;49%;1%;4 Santee;Sunny and pleasant;74;39;E;7;32%;0%;4 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, milder;45;21;SW;6;62%;0%;4 Stockton;Sun and some clouds;59;36;NW;5;69%;0%;3 Thermal;Sunny and pleasant;75;40;N;7;20%;0%;4 Truckee-Tahoe;Not as cold;44;13;SSW;5;80%;0%;3 Twentynine Palms;Sunlit and cool;61;33;WNW;10;29%;1%;4 Ukiah;Partly sunny;66;32;N;5;61%;3%;3 Vacaville;Partly sunny;60;37;NNW;5;60%;1%;3 Van Nuys;Sunny and pleasant;73;45;N;7;28%;1%;4 Vandenberg AFB;Plenty of sun;61;38;NE;8;60%;0%;4 Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;60;30;SSW;8;34%;0%;4 Visalia;Plenty of sun;58;37;NW;4;75%;2%;4 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;62;37;NE;5;65%;0%;3