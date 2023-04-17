CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 16, 2023

931 FPUS56 KEKA 171008

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-180115-

Coastal Del Norte-

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Stronger showers

may contain small hail in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. South

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail overnight. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the

evening. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain

showers likely through the day. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 34 to 44. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest wind up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 44. Highs 47 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 68. Lows

36 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 50 38 49 / 100 80 70

Klamath 52 35 54 / 100 80 70

$$

CAZ102-180115-

Del Norte Interior-

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of

5 to 7 inches. Highs 35 to 50. South wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts

at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers, snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail overnight. Stronger showers

may contain small hail in the evening. Snow level 1500 to

2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 25 to 35.

Southwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers

and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 28 to

38.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 53 to 68. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 49 35 51 / 100 80 80

$$

CAZ103-180115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 46 to

56. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail overnight. Stronger showers may contain small

hail in the evening. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows 34 to 44. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 54 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 52 37 51 / 100 70 60

Arcata 52 38 53 / 100 70 60

Eureka 52 38 53 / 100 60 60

Fortuna 52 38 53 / 90 60 60

$$

CAZ104-180115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning.

Highs 40 to 53. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance

of rain showers, thunderstorms and snow showers overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail overnight. Stronger showers

may contain small hail in the evening. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 40. West

wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

1 inch. Highs 41 to 53. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 32 to 42. South wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 44 to 56. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 48 34 49 / 90 50 50

$$

CAZ105-180115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 39 to 54.

Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail overnight. Stronger showers

may contain small hail in the evening. Snow level 2500 feet

falling to 1500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain

showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet.

Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 feet rising to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 52 35 52 / 100 80 60

Hoopa 52 36 53 / 100 80 60

Willow Creek 54 35 53 / 100 80 60

$$

CAZ106-180115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Highs 39 to 54. Southwest wind

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail overnight.

Stronger showers may contain small hail in the evening. Snow

level 2500 feet falling to 1500 feet overnight. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Chance of rain showers through the day. Chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet rising to

2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Slight chance

of rain and snow. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 52 35 53 / 90 50 50

$$

CAZ107-180115-

Northern Trinity-

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Highs 43 to 58.

Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night.

Slight chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level 2000 feet

falling to 1000 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches. Lows 19 to 29. West wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet rising to 2000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Slight chance

of snow. Snow level 3000 feet falling to 2000 feet overnight.

Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Slight chance

of snow. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 50 25 48 / 90 30 30

Weaverville 52 30 50 / 80 30 30

$$

CAZ108-180115-

Southern Trinity-

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs 37 to 52. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night.

Slight chance of snow showers overnight. Stronger showers may

contain small hail in the evening. Snow level 2500 feet falling

to 1500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Slight chance

of snow. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 23 to

33.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost.

Lows 29 to 39. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 52 27 49 / 80 40 30

Ruth 48 27 46 / 80 40 50

$$

CAZ109-180115-

Mendocino Coast-

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Patchy frost

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail overnight.

Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43. West

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 55 39 53 / 50 40 30

Point Arena 53 40 52 / 20 50 10

$$

CAZ110-180115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 59. At higher

elevation, southwest wind up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers, thunderstorms

and snow showers overnight. Areas of frost overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail overnight. Stronger showers

may contain small hail in the evening. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 46 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost.

Lows 27 to 37. Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 50 33 50 / 80 40 40

Laytonville 50 32 49 / 60 30 30

Willits 52 33 50 / 40 30 30

$$

CAZ111-180115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the evening, then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Areas

of frost overnight. Stronger showers may contain small hail in

the evening. Snow level 3000 feet falling to 2000 feet overnight.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 24 to

34.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 52 32 51 / 60 30 30

$$

CAZ112-180115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Patchy frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 73.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 54 35 53 / 20 40 10

$$

CAZ113-180115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 47 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Patchy frost overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 30 to

40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Highs 46 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 49 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 54 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 58 37 57 / 20 40 10

$$

CAZ114-180115-

Northern Lake-

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 57. West wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening. Widespread frost overnight. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Lows 23 to 33. West wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 56 28 53 / 30 30 20

$$

CAZ115-180115-

Southern Lake-

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 62. West wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows 29 to 39.

West wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 47 to

58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 50 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 57 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 55 34 53 / 10 40 10

Middletown 60 35 57 / 10 30 10

Clearlake 57 35 55 / 10 30 0

$$

