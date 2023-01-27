CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 26, 2023

_____

401 FPUS56 KEKA 271044

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

244 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-280145-

Coastal Del Norte-

244 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

62. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog in the evening. Areas

of dense fog and frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41.

North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 47 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 49 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 39 50 / 0 0 0

Klamath 58 35 52 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-280145-

Del Norte Interior-

244 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs 46 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense valley fog through the

night. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

39 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2500 feet falling to 1500 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 56.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow. Highs

42 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 57 35 50 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-280145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

244 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.

Highs 49 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows 34 to 44.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 43. North wind around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 37 50 / 0 0 0

Arcata 54 36 51 / 0 0 0

Eureka 54 39 50 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 53 40 50 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-280145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

244 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs 46 to 57. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to

37. Highs 43 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to

55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 54 38 48 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-280145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

244 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense valley fog through the

night. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

40 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 1500 feet overnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 58. Lows

26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 60.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow. Highs

44 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 61 35 52 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 57 35 50 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 58 34 50 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-280145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

244 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs

49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense valley fog through the

night. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

41 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to

30. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 47 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 59.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow. Highs

44 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 56 36 50 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-280145-

Northern Trinity-

244 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening. Areas of

dense valley fog through the night. Widespread frost overnight.

Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 40 to

55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Slight chance

of snow. Snow level 1500 feet overnight. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 12 to 22.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59. Lows

21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 56 32 52 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 56 29 51 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-280145-

Southern Trinity-

244 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense valley fog in the

evening. Widespread frost through the night. Patchy dense valley

fog overnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 42 to

54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 17 to 27.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 59. Lows

23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow. Highs

41 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 57 27 50 / 0 0 0

Ruth 58 29 52 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-280145-

Mendocino Coast-

244 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 53 to

63. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows 34 to 44. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 47 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 40 53 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 55 42 51 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-280145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

244 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to

66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of

dense valley fog through the night. Widespread frost overnight.

Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 46 to

57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread

frost. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 43 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 48 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to

55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 59 35 51 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 59 32 50 / 0 0 0

Willits 60 32 51 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-280145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

244 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon

then becoming sunny. Highs 50 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense valley fog through the

night. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 43 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50. North wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow. Highs

40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 61 31 53 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-280145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

244 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread valley fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense valley fog through the

night. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

47 to 57. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread

frost. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 59 35 51 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-280145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

244 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

65. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of dense valley fog through the night. Patchy frost

overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

47 to 57. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread

frost. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 44 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 48 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to

55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 64 35 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-280145-

Northern Lake-

244 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense valley fog in the evening. Areas

of frost and dense valley fog overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 24 to 34.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 50. North wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 56. Lows

24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow. Highs

41 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 63 32 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-280145-

Southern Lake-

244 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense valley fog through the

night. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. North wind around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to

55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 61 35 54 / 0 0 0

Middletown 64 36 58 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 62 35 56 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

