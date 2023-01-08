WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 448 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023 Patchy dense fog with visibility down to one quarter mile will impact travel for stretches along Interstate 90 between Vantage to Moses Lake. Other stretches of highways that may have dense fog will be State Route 281 from George to Quincy, State Route 283 from George to Ephrata, and State Route 17 from Moses Lake to Ephrata. Use extra caution, reduce speeds, and turn on headlights if encountering fog this evening. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather