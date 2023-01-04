WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

258 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches, with

localized higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Pangborn Airport, Number 2 Canyon, Mansfield, Cashmere,

Plain, Chelan, Badger Mountain Road, Entiat, Leavenworth,

Wenatchee, Number 1 Canyon, and Waterville.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches.

* WHERE...Holden Village, Stevens Pass, and Stehekin.

