WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

147 AM PST Wed Dec 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Holden Village, Stevens Pass, and Stehekin.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions through Wednesday

morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

