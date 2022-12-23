WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1246 PM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

...Warm, wet and breezy weather by next week...

Expect warming temperatures next week with a round of rain across

portions of the Inland Northwest by Tuesday and Wednesday. This

will cause low elevation snow to melt and runoff increase, mainly

across southeast Washington and the southern half of the Idaho

Panhandle. Rapid rises on creeks and rivers are anticipated

including Paradise Creek in Moscow, Asotin Creek in Asotin county,

Latah and Rock Creeks in southern Spokane county, Lapwai and

Lawyer Creeks in Lewis and Nez Perce counties, and much of the

Palouse river basin. Since many creeks and small streams are

frozen, ice jams may occur. Minor field and urban flooding will be

a concern in areas of poor drainage.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of one

tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are likely. Very

slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power

outages.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:

https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:

https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow

accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one

to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening.

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

tenth to two tenths of an inch. Storm total ice accumulations

between two tenths of an inch and four tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. In Washington,

Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST

SATURDAY...

half to three quarters of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 75

mph in the western Columbia River Gorge. There will be

considerably less wind in the central Columbia River Gorge and

Upper Hood River Valley.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia

River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington,

Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice.

Difficult travel conditions are likely. Very slippery

sidewalks, roads and bridges are likely.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather