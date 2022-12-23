WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

_____

WIND CHILL ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

225 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 5 to 15 below

zero with wind speeds 5 to 10 mph. For the Winter Weather

Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3

inches.

* WHERE...Gifford, Kamiah, Nezperce, Soldiers Meadow Road,

Clarkston, Alpowa Summit, Pomeroy, Craigmont, Lewiston, Lewiston

Grade, Winchester, Peck, Culdesac, and Lapwai.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM PST this morning.

For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind

chills as low as 15 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory,

snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches expected.

* WHERE...Coulee City, Entiat, Wenatchee, Ritzville, Chesaw Road,

Number 2 Canyon, Harrington, Wauconda, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit,

Number 1 Canyon, Badger Mountain Road, Inchelium, Wilbur, Moses

Lake, Mansfield, Quincy, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass,

Waterville, Pangborn Airport, Cashmere, Othello, Ephrata, Grand

Coulee, Chelan, Republic, Creston, and Odessa.

For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. The cold wind

chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory,

snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches.

* WHERE...Sandpoint, Metaline Falls, Priest River, Metaline, Clark

Fork, Fruitland, Tiger, Chewelah, Colville, Deer Park, Ione,

Kettle Falls, Springdale-Hunters Road, Schweitzer Mountain Road,

Eastport, Northport, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Orin-Rice Road,

Athol, and Bonners Ferry.

For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Saturday.

The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 30 minutes.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5 to

15 below zero with winds speeds 5 to 15 mph. Drifting snow is

possible across the Coeur d'Alene area as well as down Highway 27.

Snow accumulations 3 to 5 inches. Light ice accumulations

overnight over the Palouse will produce a light glaze.

* WHERE...Pullman, Uniontown, Potlatch, Cheney, Downtown Spokane,

Spokane Valley, Plummer, Worley, Rosalia, Coeur d'Alene, La

Crosse, Davenport, Colfax, Post Falls, Hayden, Oakesdale,

Rockford, Genesee, Moscow, Airway Heights, Tekoa, and Fairfield.

The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions

are not taken.

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 5 to 20 below

zero. Wind speeds 5 to 10 mph with localized gusts 15 to 20 mph.

* WHERE...Bridgeport, Okanogan, Nespelem, Tonasket, Brewster,

Disautel Pass, Oroville, and Omak.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet

accumulations between 7 and 15 inches, locally to 20 inches near

the Cascade crest. Ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Holden Village, Plain, Leavenworth, Stevens Pass, and

Stehekin.

* WHEN...Until Midnight PST Saturday Night. Primarily snow is

expected through Friday night, with freezing rain and icing

developing Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Power

outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Friday through Saturday commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE...Cloverland Road, Mountain Road, Anatone, and Peola.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Saturday.

_____

