WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Spokane WA

311 PM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

After a bitterly cold Thursday, the region will be subject to

increasing bouts of wintry precipitation through the holiday

weekend. On Friday, mainly snow is expected over the region.

Precipitation will change over to a wintry mix of snow and

freezing rain on Saturday with some areas potentially seeing

another wintry mix on Sunday. Holiday travelers are urged to be

prepared for rapidly changing conditions and winter driving.

freezing rain on Saturday. Holiday travelers are urged to be

For next week, a much warmer weather pattern along with periods

of rain will lead to melting snow, and increased runoff into area

rivers and small streams. The greatest risk of flooding will be in

low lying areas as well as small streams.

