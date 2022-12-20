WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 20, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1120 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN SHOSHONE...KOOTENAI

AND SOUTHERN SPOKANE COUNTIES...

At 1116 AM PST, an area of heavy snow was located near Spokane to

Lookout Pass. Expect areas of heavy snow to persist through the mid-

afternoon.

Locations impacted include...

Spokane, Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Cheney,

Rathdrum, Dalton Gardens, Kellogg, Pinehurst, Osburn, Wallace,

Liberty Lake, Airway Heights, Medical Lake, Millwood, Mullan,

Smelterville, Hayden Lake and Harrison.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 in Washington between mile markers 256 and 299.

Interstate 90 in Idaho between mile markers 0 and 73.

U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 401 and 444.

U.S. Highway 2 in Washington between mile markers 268 and 300.

U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 76 and 95.

Visibilities will drop quickly to less than a half mile in this area

of heavy snow.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.

LAT...LON 4737 11739 4727 11782 4767 11781 4786 11729

4774 11712 4773 11699 4789 11675 4789 11632

4797 11632 4797 11604 4746 11568

TIME...MOT...LOC 1916Z 240DEG 49KT 4763 11748

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather