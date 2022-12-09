WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 700 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches. Friday night there will be periods of heavy snow with up to an inch an hour snow accumulations. * WHERE...Conconully, Plain, Loup Loup Pass, Holden Village, Leavenworth, Methow, Winthrop, Stehekin, Mazama, Twisp, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. TO 7 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. The higher benches will see 10 to 15 inches of snow. Friday night there will be periods of heavy snow with up to an inch an hour snow accumulations for some localized locations. * WHERE...Wenatchee, Mansfield, Bridgeport, Nespelem, Okanogan, Disautel Pass, Waterville, Brewster, Cashmere, Pangborn Airport, Oroville, Omak, Chelan, Entiat, and Badger Mountain Road. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow has largely ended for the morning hours. Any additional snow accumulations will be light. Heavy snow is expected to develop late tonight into Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Above 3000 feet 7 to 14 inches of snow is expected. * WHERE...Deer Park, Bonners Ferry, Colville, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Kettle Falls, Eastport, Chewelah, Orin-Rice Road, Priest River, Athol, Springdale-Hunters Road, Northport, Sandpoint, Flowery Trail Road, and Newport. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 5 AM PST Sunday. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9 inches. Heaviest snow will be Highway 20 southward. The mountains will see 10 to 20 inches of snow. * WHERE...Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Republic, Sherman Pass, Inchelium, and Wauconda. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Accumulations west of Spokane along Highway 2 will see 4 to 5 inches. Snow may transition to a rain snow mix or just rain Saturday mid morning. * WHERE...Coeur d'Alene, Worley, Rockford, Cheney, Fairfield, Airway Heights, Hayden, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Post Falls, and Davenport. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to Noon PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches. Accumulations south of Highway 26 west of Colfax will be an inch or less. Snow will transition to rain early Saturday morning for western Whitman county. * WHERE...Tekoa, Uniontown, Rosalia, Colfax, Moscow, Oakesdale, Pullman, La Crosse, Plummer, Genesee, and Potlatch. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations around and north of Highway 2 will be 4 to 8 inches...with local amounts up to 10 inches. Between I 90 and near Highway 2 snow accumulations will be 2 to 5 inches. I 90 southward will see a half an inch to 2 inches. Snow will transition to rain early Saturday morning, especially areas south of I 90 and moving northward towards Highway 2 through the morning. * WHERE...Ritzville, Odessa, Harrington, Wilbur, Creston, Coulee City, and Grand Coulee. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather