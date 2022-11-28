WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 1213 PM PST Mon Nov 28 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Cloverland Road, Peola, Anatone, and Mountain Road. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 12 inches possible with the highest amounts north of I-90. * WHERE...Post Falls, Davenport, Fairfield, Spokane Valley, Hayden, Cheney, Coeur d'Alene, Rockford, Downtown Spokane, Airway Heights, and Worley. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Morning and evening commutes will be impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Occasional light snow will fall during the day on Tuesday ahead of the heavy snow that will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Above 4000 feet, snow accumulations between 1 to 2 feet. Below 4000, total snow accumulations 10 to 15 inches. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph * WHERE...Methow, Twisp, Loup Loup Pass, Mazama, Plain, Stehekin, Stevens Pass, Winthrop, Leavenworth, Conconully, and Holden Village. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Tuesday evening and Wednesday commutes will be impacted. WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. North of Highway 2, total snow accumulations between 9 and 16 inches possible. South of Highway 2, total snow accumulations 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Cashmere, Badger Mountain Road, Wenatchee, Disautel Pass, Number 2 Canyon, Wauconda, Creston, Pangborn Airport, Grand Coulee, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Sherman Pass, Ritzville, Inchelium, Chelan, Omak, Brewster, Mansfield, Waterville, Odessa, Okanogan, Chesaw Road, Harrington, Oroville, Wilbur, Boulder Creek Road, Entiat, Republic, Coulee City, Number 1 Canyon, Bridgeport, and Nespelem. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. North of Spokane, total snow accumulations between 10 and 16 inches possible. South of Spokane, total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. East of SR-195 including US-95, total snow of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...La Crosse, Uniontown, Deer Park, Pullman, Priest River, Kettle Falls, Athol, Bonners Ferry, Chewelah, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Rosalia, Eastport, Tekoa, Flowery Trail Road, Sandpoint, Northport, Colville, Springdale-Hunters Road, Colfax, Orin-Rice Road, Newport, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather