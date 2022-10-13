WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 17, 2022 _____ AIR QUALITY ALERT Air Quality Alert Message Washington Department of Ecology Yakima WA Relayed by National Weather Service Spokane WA 124 PM PDT Thu Oct 13 2022 An Air Quality Alert issued by the Washington Department of Ecology will continue at least through Monday for Okanogan, Chelan, and Douglas counties. Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may vary from unhealthy to hazardous at times close to the current wildfires in Chelan and western Okanogan counties. Please visit WA Smoke Blog wasmoke.blogspot.com for real time AQ levels and updated smoke forecasts. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. When air quality is Unhealthy, everyone should reduce exposure, limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for cleaner indoor air. When air quality is Very Unhealthy or hazardous everyone should reduce exposure, stay inside and filter indoor air to keep it cleaner or go elsewhere for cleaner air, if needed. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather