WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 15, 2022

AIR QUALITY ALERT

Air Quality Alert Message

Washington Department of Ecology Yakima WA

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Coeur d'Alene ID

Kootenai Tribe of Idaho

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Lewiston ID

Nez Perce Tribe

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Coeur d'Alene ID

Coeur d'Alene Tribe

Relayed by National Weather Service Spokane WA

114 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the Washington Department of

Ecology in Yakima

* What...An Air Quality Alert for wildfire smoke is in effect until 8

AM Friday, September 16th.

* WHERE...Chelan county

* IMPACTS...When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups,

sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit

prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. When air

quality is Unhealthy, everyone should reduce exposure, limit time

outside, avoid strenuous activity, and follow tips for cleaner

indoor air. When air quality is Very Unhealthy, everyone should

reduce exposure, stay inside and filter indoor air to keep it

cleaner or go elsewhere for cleaner air as needed.

