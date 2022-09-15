WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 14, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Spokane WA 1052 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch will expire for portions of North Central and Northeast Washington, including the following counties, in North Central Washington, Okanogan. In Northeast Washington, Ferry and Stevens. The flash flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch will expire at 11 PM PDT this evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather