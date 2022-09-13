WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

545 PM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Okanogan County through 615 PM PDT...

At 545 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles east of North Omak, or 16 miles east of Omak, moving north at

10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern

Okanogan County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4837 11907 4837 11922 4848 11926 4849 11904

TIME...MOT...LOC 0045Z 180DEG 8KT 4842 11916

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

