WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...Hot, dry, and unstable fire weather conditions Friday and

Saturday...

.Very hot temperatures and low relative humidity values will

accompany an unstable air mass Friday and Saturday. Ongoing

wildfires may grow rapidly under these conditions. A weather

disturbance Saturday will bring gusty winds and isolated dry

lightning.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY FOR HOT...DRY...AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHERN AND

CENTRAL IDAHO PANHANDLE, SELKIRK MOUNTAINS OF NORTHEAST

WASHINGTON, FOOTHILLS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON, WATERVILLE

PLATEAU, WESTERN AND EASTERN COLUMBIA BASIN INCLUDING PALOUSE AND

SPOKANE AREA...

* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central

Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk

Mountains of Northeast Washington (Zone 700), Fire Weather

Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire

Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather

Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707) and Fire Weather

Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone

708).

* Winds: Southeast 5 to 15 mph on Friday. Southwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph on Saturday.

* Timing: Friday 12 PM PDT through Saturday evening.

* Relative Humidities: 7 to 20 percent Friday, 15 to 30 percent

Saturday.

* Temperatures: 95 to 102 Friday, 85 to 93 Saturday.

* Impacts: Very hot temperatures paired with extremely dry and

unstable conditions will present high risk for rapid growth to

ongoing fires and concern for new fire starts across the region.

Thunderstorms on Saturday could initiate new wildfires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY FOR HIGH HAINES FOR THE LOWER PALOUSE AND SNAKE RIVER

REGION...

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag

Warning for high haines, which is in effect from noon today to

9 PM PDT Saturday.

* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake

River (Zone 709).

* Winds: Southeast 5 to 15 mph on Friday. Southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph on Saturday.

* Relative Humidities: 7 to 20 percent on Friday, 20 to 30 percent

on Saturday.

* Temperatures: 98 to 104 degrees Friday, 85 to 90 degrees

Thunderstorms on Saturday could also initiate new wildfires.

