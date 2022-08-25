WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 25, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 248 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pend Oreille County through 315 PM PDT... At 248 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21 miles northeast of Chewelah, or 27 miles northwest of Priest River, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Cusick, Browns Lake Campground, Ruby and South Skookum Lake Campground. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. LAT...LON 4851 11747 4857 11737 4844 11703 4830 11735 TIME...MOT...LOC 2148Z 324DEG 6KT 4846 11734 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather