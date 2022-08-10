WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

_____

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

858 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Cooler temperatures arrived this evening as outflow from showers and

thunderstorms spread into southeast Washington and the

Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

thunderstorms spread into central and eastern Washington as well as

the Idaho Panhandle.

_____

