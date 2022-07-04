WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 4, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

212 PM PDT Mon Jul 4 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR

CENTRAL STEVENS COUNTY...

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM PDT Monday for Stevens

County.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...The 25 Mile burn scar in Chelan County in north central

Washington.

* WHEN...Until 415 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 213 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms on the 25 Mile burn scar. Minor flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Ramona Park Campground, 25 Mile Creek State Park, and Grouse

Mountain Campground.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move away from recently burned areas. The heavy rains will likely

trigger rockslides, mudslides, and debris flows in steep terrain,

especially in and around these areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

