WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 3, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Chelan County in north central Washington... Southwestern Douglas County in north central Washington... West Central Grant County in north central Washington... * Until 630 PM PDT. * At 326 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Route 28 south of Rock Island and adjacent roads in hilly terrain. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... West central Grant County in north central Washington... * Until 415 PM PDT. * At 329 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Quincy, or 19 miles southeast of Wenatchee, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Quincy, Winchester and Palisades. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather