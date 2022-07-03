WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 3, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

East central Stevens County in northeastern Washington...

Southern Pend Oreille County in northeastern Washington...

* Until 300 PM PDT.

* At 215 PM PDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles northeast of Chewelah to 21 miles north of

Deer Park to 8 miles west of Newport, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Chewelah, Cusick, Bead Lake Campground, Chewelah Peak, Usk, Dalkena

and 49 Degrees North.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

