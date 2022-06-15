WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

210 AM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho...

Washington...

St Joe River at St Maries affecting Benewah County.

Palouse River near Potlatch affecting Latah and Whitman Counties.

Pend Oreille River below Albeni Falls affecting Pend Oreille and

Bonner Counties.

Rivers across the region are cresting and will slowly recede over

the 12 to 24 hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 215 PM PDT.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 215 PM PDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pend Oreille River below Albeni Falls.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 100000.0 cfs, Beehive Lane and Bear Paw Dr will be

flooded at low spots. Water will be up to several homes on Yergens

Rd, Riverbend Loop Road, and on Highway 20 near Deeter Road. Water

will be up to the south end of Riverbend Loop Road. Many yards,

outbuildings, and recreational sites along the river between

Newport and Ione will be flooded. This flow corresponds

approximately to 2042.5 feet (river rising 5/16/1997) to 2045 feet

(river receding 6/24/1997) at the Cusick gage, based on 1997

records.

At 105000.0 cfs, Water will be over the South end of Riverbend

Loop Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1:00 AM PDT Wednesday the flow was 100,000 cfs.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of

103066.2 cfs late Thursday evening. It will then rise to

107049.0 cfs Tuesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible

thereafter.

- Flood flow is 95000.0 cfs.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE...Palouse River near Potlatch.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, Water will be over Flannigan Creek Road

where it crosses the Palouse River just downstream of Potlatch,

Idaho.

- At 1:30 AM PDT Wednesday the stage was 16.7 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 9:16 PM PDT Tuesday was 18.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

late this afternoon or evening.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

