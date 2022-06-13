WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 1146 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLOOD ADVISORY... The Flood Warning is replaced by a Flood Advisory for portions of Idaho, including the following counties, Benewah, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone. Portions of Southeast Washington, including the following county, Asotin. The threat of flooding continues and a Flood Advisory is now in effect. Please refer to that bulletin for more information. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather