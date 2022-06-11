WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 11, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 736 PM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Spokane County through 815 PM PDT... At 735 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Trentwood, or near Spokane Valley, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Spokane Valley, Millwood, Trentwood, Dishman, Newman Lake, Mount Spokane, Opportunity and Veradale. This includes Interstate 90 in Washington between mile markers 289 and 291. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4803 11705 4775 11705 4765 11725 4773 11736 TIME...MOT...LOC 0235Z 228DEG 16KT 4776 11722 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather