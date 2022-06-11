WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Spokane WA

127 PM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Idaho, including the following counties,

Benewah and Latah. Portions of Southeast Washington, including the

following counties, Asotin, Garfield and Whitman.

* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,

streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and

streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Multiple rounds of rain are expected in southeast Washington

and northern Idaho through Monday afternoon. Storm total

rainfall accumulations of 1.5 to 3 inches are possible. This

could result in localized flooding, especially in more

susceptible areas such as burn scars and urban areas.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

Bonner, Boundary and Kootenai. Portions of Northeast Washington,

including the following counties, Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens.

* WHEN...Through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,

including on and near burn scars. Creeks and streams may rise out

of their banks.

- Multiple rounds of rain are expected in north Idaho and

northeast Washington through Monday evening. Storm total

