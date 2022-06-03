WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 120 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Lincoln and southwestern Ferry Counties through 145 PM PDT... At 118 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles northwest of Wilbur, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Wilbur. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near the Columbia River near Keller, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. LAT...LON 4776 11874 4780 11886 4797 11880 4792 11856 TIME...MOT...LOC 2018Z 205DEG 16KT 4782 11877 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather