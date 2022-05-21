WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Spokane WA 522 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of East Central Washington, including the following counties, Adams and Lincoln. * WHEN...Until 630 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 521 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Ritzville, Odessa, Packard, Marcellus, and Tokio. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather