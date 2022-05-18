WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

BLOWING DUST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

928 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong and gusty winds are expected across most of the

Columbia Basin This will likely lead to a few areas of blowing

dust near freshly plowed fields. This could lower the visibility

between one-quarter and one mile in some locations.

* WHERE...Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Odessa, Quincy, Winchester,

Mansfield, Ralston, Waterville, Electric City, Wilbur, Coulee Dam,

Lamona, Ephrata, Ritzville, Harrington, Othello, Stratford,

Palisades, Moses Lake, and Creston.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the roadways that will likely be

impacted are I-90 between Moses Lake and Ritzville, State Route 17

from Ephrata to south of Moses Lake, US 2 across the Waterville

Plateau, State Route 26 near Othello, and US 395 between the Tri

Cities and Ritzville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Localized visibility reductions near freshly worked or planted

fields may produce treacherous driving conditions. If you encounter

blowing dust on the roadway, pull off the road as far as possible

and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and

keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside, Stay Alive'.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph are

possible.

* WHERE...Rockford, Potlatch, Rosalia, Spokane, Plummer, Colfax,

Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Moscow, Davenport, Cheney, Genesee, Hayden,

Post Falls, Tekoa, Uniontown, La Crosse, Pullman, and Oakesdale.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Nespelem, Okanogan, Brewster, Monse, Omak, Nighthawk,

Bridgeport, Malott, Oroville, Cashmere, Chelan, Entiat, and

Wenatchee.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

* WHERE...Pomeroy.

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

* WHERE...Elk, Chewelah, Wauconda, Malo, Curlew, Colville, Arden,

Newman Lake, Molson, Danville, Clayton, Newport, Orin, Chesaw,

Deer Park, Inchelium, Republic, and Kettle Falls.

Secure outdoor objects.

