SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

527 PM PDT Fri May 6 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Lincoln

County through 545 PM PDT...

At 527 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 24

miles northwest of Ritzville, or 28 miles northeast of Moses Lake,

moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Odessa and Irby.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4727 11886 4738 11894 4751 11864 4728 11848

TIME...MOT...LOC 0027Z 246DEG 27KT 4734 11878

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

