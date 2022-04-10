WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

535 PM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches.

* WHERE...Mountain Road, Anatone, Peola, and Cloverland Road.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches for

Stevens Pass. 1 to 3 inches valley snow accumulations. Winds

gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Holden Village and Stevens Pass.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Valley snow accumulations between 1 and 3

inches. 7 to 14 inches expected above 2500 feet. Heavy snow with

rates 1-2" per hour will be possible Monday morning for Blewett

Pass. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Plain and Leavenworth.

* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 5 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery roads conditions across US 2. Winter

travel conditions will be possible across Blewett Pass.

