WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 21, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 650 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility below one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Southwest Interior, Tacoma Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area and Bremerton and Vicinity. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHERE...Seattle and Vicinity. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy freezing fog possible in some locations. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather