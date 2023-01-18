WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 19, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Seattle WA

540 AM PST Wed Jan 18 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Washington...

Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County.

.The Skokomish River will remain in Minor Flood Stage today due to

more rain and will likely crest this evening then recede again.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths

occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,

dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,

even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route

over higher ground.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 145 PM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Skokomish River at Potlatch.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread

flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West

Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 5:30 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 16.5 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 5:30 AM PST Wednesday was 16.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.8

feet late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage

late tomorrow morning.

- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

16.8 feet on 01/19/1997.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

