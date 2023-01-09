WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

306 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

PST TODAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...East Puget Sound Lowlands.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon PST today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southeast winds, shifting south this afternoon, 25 to 35

mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 4 PM PST this afternoon.

