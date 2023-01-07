WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Seattle WA

617 PM PST Sat Jan 7 2023

...The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Washington...

Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County.

.Rain earlier today should push the Skokomish River in Mason County

just above flood stage this evening.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE TOMORROW

MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch.

* WHEN...From this evening to late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread

flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West

Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:00 PM PST Saturday the stage was 16.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late this evening to a crest of 16.5 feet late this evening.

It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight

tonight.

- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

16.5 feet on 12/14/1995.

