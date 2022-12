WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1001 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Snow should wind down in the next few hours with just a few

additional inches today.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather