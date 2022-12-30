WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Seattle WA

956 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in

Washington...

Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County.

.With the rainfall over night into this morning, the Skokomish River

will continue to rise for a few more hours then begin to fall this

afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Skokomish River at Potlatch.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread

flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West

Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:30 AM PST Friday the stage was 17.1 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to crest near 17.2 feet

around 11 AM today and then begin to fall. The river will

fall below flood stage Saturday night.

- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

17.1 feet on 12/13/1998.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

