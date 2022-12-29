WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 30, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

345 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to 1 foot.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains of Pierce and Lewis Counties,

including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area and Paradise on Mount

Rainier.

* WHEN...Until noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 1 foot.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains of Snohomish and King Counties,

including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS

MORNING TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHERE...Cascade mountains Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including

the Mount Baker Ski Area.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Friday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3

inches. Some of the higher benches could see up to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Chelan, Brewster, Okanogan, Tonasket, Badger Mountain

Road, Disautel Pass, Number 1 Canyon, Omak, Waterville, Wenatchee,

Mansfield, Entiat, Number 2 Canyon, Oroville, Pangborn Airport,

Nespelem, Bridgeport, and Cashmere.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 11 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning

commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will start late Thursday morning

with minor accumulations. The better accumulations will come

overnight through Friday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5

inches. Along Highway 2 snow accumulations 4 to 7 inches expected.

Above 3500 feet accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, especially in

Chelan county.

* WHERE...Mazama, Loup Loup Pass, Methow, Conconully, Twisp,

Winthrop, Plain, and Leavenworth.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 7 and 14

inches.

* WHERE...Holden Village, Stevens Pass, and Stehekin.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10

PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHERE...Athol, Boulder Creek Road, Deer Park, Sherman Pass, Kettle

Falls, Colville, Priest River, Republic, Northport, Inchelium,

Chewelah, Chesaw Road, Flowery Trail Road, Newport, Clark Fork,

Ione, Sandpoint, Fruitland, Eastport, Springdale-Hunters Road,

Metaline Falls, Bonners Ferry, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Orin-Rice

Road, Tiger, Wauconda, Metaline, and Highway 20 Wauconda Summit.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Friday.

conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow 1 to 4 inches with the highest

snow totals above 2200 feet.

* WHERE...Post Falls, Rockford, Potlatch, Moscow, Pullman, La

Crosse, Downtown Spokane, Tekoa, Rosalia, Plummer, Uniontown,

Colfax, Genesee, Davenport, Coeur d'Alene, Fairfield, Airway

Heights, Cheney, Hayden, Spokane Valley, Oakesdale, and Worley.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Friday.

