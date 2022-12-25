WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022 _____ COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Seattle WA 236 PM PST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO NOON PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the first Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the second Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area zones. * WHEN...For the first Coastal Flood Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. For the second Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 AM to noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...King tides Sunday will result in unusually high water levels at high tide. Minor tidal overflow and coastal erosion is possible. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast and Central Coast zones. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather