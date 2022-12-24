WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022 _____ AVALANCHE WARNING ...The Northwest Avalanche Center in Seattle has issued an Avalanche Warning... * WHAT...Very dangerous avalanche conditions are expected at all elevations with large natural avalanches. * WHERE...Stevens Pass, Cascade Mountains East Slopes from Chelan to just south of I90. * WHEN...In effect from through Sat 16:00 PST. * IMPACTS...Large natural avalanches will occur due to heavy precipitation and strong winds resulting in very dangerous conditions. * PRECAUTIONARY \/ PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Heavy mixed precipitation and strong winds are likely to cause large natural avalanches at all elevations. Very dangerous conditions are expected. Avoid going onto or underneath steep slopes at all elevations. Consult https:\/\/www.nwac.us\/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center. The following message is transmitted at the request of the Northwest Avalanche Center. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather