WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 18, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 315 PM PST Sat Dec 17 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 7 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches. Freezing rain possible within Snoqualmie Pass, but accumulations will be little to none. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Darrington, Index, Skykomish, Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.