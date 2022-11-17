WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 17, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

311 PM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Western Whatcom County, East Puget Sound Lowlands.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

