WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Seattle WA 1141 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington... Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Heavy rain ended over the area late Friday. No hydrologically significant rain is forecast for the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 745 PM PDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING... * WHAT...No flooding is currently forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, the Skokomish River will locally spill over its banks into low-lying areas of the Skokomish Valley. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:15 AM PDT Saturday the stage was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.0 feet late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____