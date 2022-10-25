WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

The Bolt Creek burn scar in...

Northern King County in west central Washington...

Southeastern Snohomish County in west central Washington...

* Until 515 AM PDT.

* At 320 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain over the Bolt

Creek Burn Scar. Between 0.1 and 0.2 inches of rain have fallen.

The expected rainfall rate is 0.2 to 0.4 inches in 1 hour. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Bolt Creek burn scar. The debris flow can consist

of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding in and around the Bolt Creek Burn Scar.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Bolt Creek Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Skykomish and Baring.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and

ditches in the Bolt Creek Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

