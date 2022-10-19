WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 20, 2022

_____

AIR QUALITY ALERT

Air Quality Alert Message

Northwest Clean Air Agency

Olympic Region Clean Air Agency

Puget Sound Clean Air Agency

Washington State Department of Ecology

Olympic Region Clean Air Agency

Southwest Clean Air Agency

Relayed by National Weather Service Seattle WA

1039 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following

agencies:

Northwest Clean Air Agency

Olympic Region Clean Air Agency

Puget Sound Clean Air Agency

Washington State Department of Ecology

until midnight PDT Thursday night.

The air quality is expected to remain or become unhealthy for

sensitive groups to unhealthy. The air quality along the Cascade

Valleys may be further diminished during this period especially for

locations near fires.

Everyone, especially sensitive groups, should limit time spent spent

outdoors, avoid strenuous activities outdoors, and choose light

indoor activities.

For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and

additional information visit your local air quality agency at

www.nwcleanairwa.gov, www.orcaa.org, www.pscleanair.gov, and

ecology.wa.gov.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THURSDAY...

Southwest Clean Air Agency

until 6 PM PDT Thursday.

additional information visit www.orcaa.org and swcleanair.gov.

Northwest Clean Air Agency

Olympic Region Clean Air Agency

Puget Sound Clean Air Agency

Washington State Department of Ecology

Southwest Clean Air Agency

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather