WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

_____

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

223 PM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

TUESDAY NIGHT FOR HOT, DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 658 AND 659...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Red Flag

Warning for hot, dry and unstable conditions, which is in effect

from 1 PM Tuesday to midnight PDT Tuesday night. The Fire Weather

Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 658 West Slopes of the North

Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 659

West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20-25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 70s and 80s.

* HAINES...Mid-level Haines of 6 or high.

* IMPACTS...A dry and unstable air mass with warm temperatures can

contribute to active fire behavior. In western Washington,

significant growth on existing fires takes place under such

conditions. If a fire were to begin, air quality may diminish in

the surrounding area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will

likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES OR643, OR645, WA692, AND WA693...

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire

Weather Watch for dry and unstable conditions, which is in effect

from Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 643 Northern Blue Mountains

of Oregon, 645 Wallowa District, 692 Blue Mountains of

Washington and 693 Southeast Washington Grande Ronde Valley.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 25

mph Wednesday afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 20 percent in the afternoon.

Poor overnight recovery of 35-50 percent Tuesday night.

* HAINES...As high as 6.

* LAL...2 Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Poor humidity recovery combined with instability

overnight may cause existing fires to burn actively through the

night, especially at high elevations. Unstable, dry, and gusty

winds Wednesday could cause current fires to spread. Additional

fire starts are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening as well

due to a slight chance of dry thunderstorms.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...

Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central

Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon

Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas

Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.

* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Highest gusts

in the afternoon along the eastern Columbia Gorge into the

western Lower Basin and the Kittitas Valley.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are possible that

will promote increased fire spread on new and existing fires.

