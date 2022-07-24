WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Seattle WA

405 AM PDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...VERY WARM TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK ACROSS WESTERN WASHINGTON...

Very warm temperatures are expected this week with highs likely

reaching the 90s Tuesday through Friday. Overnight lows will be in

the mid 60s. The warmest temperatures will be in the interior of

western Washington, inland from the water, and in the Cascade

valleys.

This prolonged level of heat may pose a moderate to high risk of

heat-related illness to heat-sensitive people and pets, especially

those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. Routinely

check on the elderly and others susceptible to heat. Plan outdoor

activities or working outdoors for early in the day to avoid heat

exhaustion.

