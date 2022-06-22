WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 23, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Seattle WA

652 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2022 EXPECTED SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...

After an unusually cool and wet spring, a rapid warm-up is

expected late this week, with temperatures peaking Saturday

through Monday across western Washington. Most lowland and

mountain valley locations will see temperatures peaking in the

80s to around 90 degrees by Sunday.

This level of heat will pose a moderate risk of heat-related

illness to heat-sensitive people and pets. Given the recent cool

weather there has been little opportunity to acclimate to warm

temperatures. As such, there is concern that this rapid warm-up

could catch some off guard. Furthermore, area rivers continue to

run high as a result of the cool and wet spring and water

temperatures are running generally between 40-50 degrees. The

combination of these factors significantly increases the concern

for cold and or high water-related incidents. Cold water shock and

hypothermia can quickly result in death during these early season

heat events. Use extreme caution if recreating near water, wear a

life jacket, and keep a close eye on children.

